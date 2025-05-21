Study: Aging Impairs CAR-T Cell Metabolism and Effectiveness

Researchers identify a decline in NAD levels as a key driver of T cell dysfunction and offer a potential rejuvenation strategy to improve immunotherapy outcomes in older cancer patients

As people age, their immune systems become less efficient, posing a challenge for cancer therapies that rely on harnessing immune cells. In a new study published in Nature Cancer, researchers from the University of Lausanne (UNIL), the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) and the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), show that this age-related immune decline has a measurable impact on CAR-T cell therapy, one of the most advanced forms of cancer immunotherapy.

CAR-T therapy works by engineering a patient’s T cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells. But the study found that CAR-T cells from aged mice had poor mitochondrial function, lower “stemness”, and reduced antitumor activity. The culprit: a drop in levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD), a molecule essential for cellular energy and metabolism of mitochondria.

“CAR-T cells from older individuals are metabolically impaired and significantly less effective,” said first author Dr. Helen Carrasco Hope. “What’s exciting is that we were able to rejuvenate these aged cells by restoring their NAD levels—reviving their antitumor function in preclinical models.”

“Our findings strengthen the growing recognition that aging fundamentally reshapes immune cell function and metabolism,” she added. “They highlight the urgent need to model age more accurately in preclinical studies, so that therapies are developed with the real-world cancer population in mind—where most patients are older adults.”

The team used NAD-boosting compounds currently under clinical investigation for other conditions, demonstrating that this approach is translatable and potentially applicable in humans. “This is a major step toward personalized and age-conscious immunotherapy,” said senior author Dr. Nicola Vannini. “By correcting age-related metabolic defects, we could improve outcomes for a large segment of cancer patients.”

The study adds to a growing body of work showing that age is not just a chronological number, but a biological factor that can shape therapy response. The authors call for age to be systematically considered in the development and evaluation of cell-based immunotherapies.

Original Publication

Authors: Helen Carrasco Hope, Jana de Sostoa, Pierpaolo Ginefra, Massimo Andreatta, Yi-Hsuan Chiang, Catherine Ronet, Christine Pich-Bavastro, Jesús Corria Osorio, François Kuonen, Johan Auwerx, Patrizia D’Amelio, Ping-Chih Ho, Santiago J. Carmona, George Coukos, Denis Migliorini and Nicola Vannini.

Journal: Nature Cancer

DOI: 10.1038/s43018-025-00982-7

Article Title: Age-associated nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide decline drives CAR-T cell failure

Media Contact

Géraldine Falbriard

University of Lausanne

medias@unil.ch

Cell: 79 897 30 14

Expert Contacts

Nicola Vannini

University of Lausanne

nicola.vannini@unil.ch

Helen Carrasco Hope

University of Lausanne

helen.carrascohope@unil.ch

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of using CAR-T cells in cancer treatment? CAR-T cells are engineered to target specific cancer cells, enhancing the immune system’s ability to fight tumors effectively.

How does aging affect the functionality of T cells in cancer therapies? Aging can impair T cell function, making them less effective in targeting and killing cancer cells, which is crucial for successful cancer therapies.

What role does CD38 play in T cell exhaustion and cancer treatment? CD38 is associated with T cell exhaustion, and targeting it may improve the effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies by rejuvenating T cell responses against tumors.

Source: EurekAlert!