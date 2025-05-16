How Well-Designed Gardens Enhance Our Relaxation Experience

In well-designed gardens, our gaze shifts quicker and more often. Researchers believe this could be key to understanding the relaxing effects gardens can have on viewers.

When was the last time you sat in a garden and simply let your gaze wander? Observation gardens are built especially for this purpose, but can also fulfil other functions, such as providing aid for meditation.

Now, an international team of researchers has investigated what it is about these gardens that makes us feel more relaxed when we sit down to observe them. To do so, they assessed the impact of Kyoto’s famous Murin-an garden and compared it to a less vigorously maintained garden. The results were published in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

“Well-designed Japanese gardens have evocative and abstract sceneries designed in great detail. These sceneries encourage the viewer to observe longer to understand the composition and meaning of the scenery, while the gaze wanders more and faster,” said first author Prof Seiko Goto, a researcher at Nagasaki University who specializes in landscape architecture.

“We found a correlation of rapid gaze shifts and a reduction in heart rate and improved mood. The reduction in stress experienced by viewers of a well-crafted Japanese garden is largely due to the design features that lead the viewer to engage in frequent, rapid horizontal shifts in gaze,” added senior author Prof Karl Herrup, a neurobiologist at the University of Pittsburgh.

Garden gazing

During a day of maintenance in early 2023, the researchers were able to get undisturbed access to the Murin-an garden. Similarly, the garden located at Kyoto University was visited little during the time they conducted the experiment there. A total of 16 students observed both gardens for seven minutes. The team recorded eye movements, heart rates before and during the observation, and mood before and after viewing the gardens.

Unlike in the university garden, in the Murin-an garden, viewers’ fixation points were spread more widely, covering the entirety of the field of view. “To induce such close attention of the viewer, not only quality of design but also quality of the maintenance is important,” Goto explained. “Viewers’ gaze keeps moving to seek more fascination on the well pruned trees and speckless ground.”

Murin-an garden in Kyoto viewed from a garden building. Image Credit: Ueya Kato Zoen

In addition, all participants indicated that they felt more relaxed, liked, and wanted to revisit the Murin-an garden more than the university garden. The Murin-an garden also produced a calming effect on heart rate and improved mood. The researchers said their findings could have some analogies to other therapies that utilize eye movement to reduce stress.

Havens for health

Other gardens could have a similar effect on onlookers, the researchers said, but the positioning of design elements is crucial. While both gardens incorporated water features, stones, trees, and a bridge, in the Murin-an garden, the viewer’s gaze is guided through horizontally arranged elements. In the university garden, however, the objects of greatest interest are in the center of the visual field.

“The Murin-an garden was designed as a viewing garden that should be appreciated from a specific vantage point relative to the design elements,” said Herrup. “It is this attention to detail that coaxes the eyes into the patterns that relieve stress.”

The researchers said their results may have been impacted by the limited time during which they could access the gardens and the fact that all participants were students. Their other work, however, has shown that the positive effects of gardens transcend factors such as age, ethnic background, and cognitive status.

The researchers said their work might help people affected by neurodegenerative diseases. “Gardens are generally seen as a hobby for the wealthy, but if appreciating Japanese gardens can induce a relaxing effect, which intuitively everyone feels, it could be used as a form of therapy in hospitals and welfare facilities,” Goto concluded. “I think it would be good if Japanese gardens are built not just as a luxury but as a means of mental care in our aging society.”

Original Publication

Authors: Seiko Goto, Hiroki Takase, Keita Yamaguchi, Tomoki Kato, Minkai Sun, Aoi Koga, Tiankai Liang, Isamu A. Poy and Karl Herrup.

Journal: Frontiers in Neuroscience

DOI: 10.3389/fnins.2025.1581080

Method of Research: Experimental study

Subject of Research: People

Article Title: Eye Movement Patterns Drive Stress Reduction during Japanese Garden Viewing

Article Publication Date: 15-May-2025

COI Statement: The authors declare that the research was conducted in the absence of any commercial or financial relationships that could be construed as a potential conflict of interest.

Original Source: https://frontiersin.org/news/2025/05/15/well-designed-gardens-relax-immediately

Frequently Asked Questions

How do Japanese observation gardens affect stress levels in viewers? Viewing a well-designed Japanese observation garden, like Murin-an, can significantly reduce stress levels in viewers, as indicated by a decrease in heart rate and improved mood.

What role do eye movements play in the relaxation effects of viewing gardens? The pattern of eye movements, including the number of gaze points and the speed of movement, is crucial for enhancing the relaxation effect when viewing a garden. More extensive and rapid eye movements are associated with greater relaxation.

How does the quality of garden design influence viewer experience? The overall design features of a garden, such as balance and visual composition, significantly impact how viewers engage with the space, leading to a more holistic and calming experience compared to less meticulously maintained gardens.

