How Extreme Weather Alters Tahoe’s Underwater Light

UV radiation fluctuates amid wet-dry extremes in clear water bodies

Lake Tahoe is experiencing large-scale shifts in ultraviolet radiation (UV) as climate change intensifies wet and dry extremes in the region. That is according to a study led by the University of California, Davis’ Tahoe Environmental Research Center and co-leading collaborator Miami University in Ohio.

For the study, published in ASLO, the journal of the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography, scientists analyzed an 18-year record of underwater irradiance at Lake Tahoe, which is renowned for its clear blue waters. They found up to a 100-fold difference in UV radiation between a wet and dry year.

These large fluctuations were associated with wet and dry extremes in the local climate, which caused variations in particulate matter and colored dissolved organic matter in the lake.

UV radiation penetrates most deeply in clear water bodies, such as alpine or polar lakes, so the research carries implications for those water bodies. In less transparent lakes, UV radiation may reach only a few inches into the water. In clear systems like Lake Tahoe, it can reach dozens of feet down.

“In a wet year, UV radiation penetrates shallower,” said lead author Shohei Watanabe, an associate project scientist with UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. “In a drought year, more UV radiation is slicing through the water. It’s a bit like reducing the lake’s ‘sunscreen,’ making it susceptible to severe sunburn.”

The role of UV radiation

UV radiation has wide-ranging effects on aquatic ecosystems. It affects the carbon cycle and behavior of fish and zooplankton. It can suppress photosynthesis, which forms the basis of the lake ecosystem. Understanding how it is changing can help natural resource managers and others anticipate changes while building lake resilience.

In revealing the close tie between UV radiation changes and wet-dry cycles, the study also suggests that monitoring underwater radiation can help serve as a sentinel for climate-driven disturbances in lakes.

Long-term monitoring

Long-term observation of underwater UV radiation in lakes is rare. UC Davis researchers have been continuously monitoring Lake Tahoe since 1968. Specialized equipment to measure underwater UV radiation was introduced as a part of a collaborative research project with Miami University in Ohio in 2006. Since then, UV monitoring has been integrated into the long-term monitoring program. This study analyzed 18 years of that data through 2023.

“To understand what’s really happening in nature, the long-term data set is quite important,” Watanabe said. “One or two years of data couldn’t reveal this kind of huge fluctuation related to climatic perturbations.”

The study’s coauthors include Erin Overholt and Craig Williamson of Miami University in Ohio, Geoffrey Schladow of UC Davis, and Warwick Vincent of Laval University in Canada. It received funding from the National Science Foundation and philanthropic gifts to UC Davis TERC.

Original Publication

Authors: Shohei Watanabe, Erin P. Overholt, S. Geoffrey Schladow, Warwick F. Vincent and Craig E. Williamson.

Journal: Limnology and Oceanography Letters

DOI: 10.1002/lol2.70021

Article Title: Climate change and underwater light: Large-scale changes in ultraviolet radiation transparency associated with intensifying wet–dry cycles

Article Publication Date: 10-May-2025

Original Source: https://www.ucdavis.edu/climate/news/extreme-weather-cycles-change-underwater-light-tahoe

Media Contact

Kat Kerlin

University of California – Davis

kekerlin@ucdavis.edu

Cell: 530-750-9195

Frequently Asked Questions

How does climate change affect underwater UV radiation in lakes? Climate change leads to extreme weather events, like heavy rain or drought, which significantly alter the amount of particulate matter and colored dissolved organic matter in lakes. This affects how much UV radiation can penetrate the water, impacting aquatic ecosystems.

What are the effects of varying UV transparency on lake ecosystems? Changes in UV transparency can disrupt the carbon cycle, affect photosynthesis rates, and influence the behavior and distribution of aquatic organisms, including invasive fish species. This can lead to significant shifts in the structure and function of lake ecosystems.

What differences were observed in UV transparency between wet and dry years? In wet years, UV transparency decreased significantly due to increased runoff carrying more particles and organic matter into the lake. In contrast, during dry years, UV transparency improved, allowing more UV light to penetrate the water, which can have different ecological consequences.

Source: EurekAlert!